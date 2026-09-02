Germany to close Russian Consulate in Bonn, Russian House in Berlin over Leipzig drone attack

2 September 2026 01:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Germany will close Russia’s consulate in Bonn and terminate the lease of the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin after Berlin concluded that Russian state actors were behind an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced the measures on Tuesday, saying the Russian consulate in Bonn would be closed on September 18. Germany will also cancel the lease for the Russian House in Berlin, a Russian cultural and scientific centre that German officials have previously accused of being linked to Russian intelligence activities.

The measures follow Germany’s formal attribution of the August 4 incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport to Russian state actors. German authorities said an explosive-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at the airport and was successfully defused. Investigators also identified technical similarities between the device and equipment associated with previous Russian hybrid operations, according to German officials.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the German government had concluded that Russia was responsible for the attempted attack after assessing intelligence and investigative findings. Wadephul described the incident as part of a broader pattern of Russian hybrid activity in Europe.

“This is not an isolated incident,” German officials said, pointing to what they described as a wider campaign involving sabotage, disinformation, threats and other forms of destabilisation.

In addition to closing the Bonn consulate and Russian House, Berlin announced tighter entry controls for Russian nationals, increased pressure on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and support for additional European sanctions against Russian-linked individuals and organisations.

Russia has rejected Germany’s allegations and criticised Berlin’s response as an escalation. Moscow has said it will respond to what it described as anti-Russian measures.

The European Union and NATO have expressed solidarity with Germany over the incident, underlining the growing concern among Western governments over suspected Russian hybrid operations across Europe.

The decision marks a further deterioration in already strained relations between Berlin and Moscow and signals that Germany is prepared to impose diplomatic and economic costs in response to suspected Russian operations on German territory.