Qatar warns of Israeli 'exploitation' of Middle East crisis

2 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Qatar accused Israel on Tuesday of "exploiting" the ongoing United States-Iran conflict to expand its military actions across the Middle East, warning that the escalation could alter the situation in several regional territories.

"We warn against the Israeli occupation exploiting the escalation in the region to impose a new reality in Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian territories." Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari (pictured) told reporters at a weekly briefing, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that Doha is continuing talks with Oman and Pakistan on efforts to reduce tensions.