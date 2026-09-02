National judo team finishes first at Cracow Judo Open [PHOTOS]

2 September 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas have finished Cracow Judo Open 2026 at the top of the overall team standings, collecting seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals in Kraków, Poland.

The tournament featured competitions in several age groups, including U16, U18 and the senior category. Azerbaijan was among the international teams competing at the event.

Balabay Aghayev won gold in the senior men's 66-kilogram division, while Agil Nagiyev (55 kg), Huseyn Shikhaliyev (66 kg) and Mahammadali Mehdi (81 kg) claimed gold in the U16 category.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's U18 judokas had secured five medals. Ali Abdullayev (60 kg), Huseyn Shikhaliyev (66 kg) and Omar Atayev (81 kg) won gold, while Dunyamali Asdanli (66 kg) and Ruslan Kazimov (+90 kg) took silver. Ravan Mammadli (55 kg) and Ali Jafarov (66 kg) added bronze medals.

Azerbaijan finished first in the team standings at Cracow Judo Open 2026, securing 11 medals overall.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Zelim Tckaev, Balabay Aghayev, Ushangi Kokauri, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Fidan Alizade, Aisha Gurbanli, etc.