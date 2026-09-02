Two Turkish-flagged cargo ships collide in Sea of Marmara

2 September 2026 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Two dry cargo vessels sailing under the Turkish flag have collided in the Sea of Marmara.

According to Turkish media reports, the Istanbul Governor’s Office confirmed the incident.

The collision occurred off the coast of Istanbul, involving the vessels Alsu and Tugberk Imamoglu.

According to the authorities, there were no visible signs of damage to the Alsu. However, the Tugberk Imamoglu had 10 crew members on board, and contact with them has currently been lost.

Turkish Coast Guard units and search-and-rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations are being carried out with the assistance of helicopters and tugboats.