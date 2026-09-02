4th International Mine Action Conference kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

2 September 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

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The traditional international mine action conference, jointly organized by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Nations in Azerbaijan, has commenced.

The theme of the 4th International Mine Action Conference, being held in Baku on 2-3 September this year, is “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

The conference aims to raise international awareness of Azerbaijan’s landmine problem, strengthen international partnerships in humanitarian demining, discuss the role of eliminating the mine threat in safe and sustainable recovery, facilitate the exchange of innovative approaches and best practices, and explore ways of mobilizing international efforts to address the mine threat.

More than 400 representatives from a total of 60 countries are attending the 4th International Humanitarian Mine Action Conference hosted by Baku. The participants include high-ranking officials from several countries, representatives of UN agencies and prominent international organizations, officials from mine action centers in various countries, as well as officials from diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

At the event, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, read out an address by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants. Hikmat Hajiyev expressed his gratitude to the conference participants who had gathered to discuss the impact of the landmine problem on the recovery process and the important role of humanitarian demining in this process, and wished the conference every success.

Delivering the opening address, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that the theme of this year’s conference directly reflects Azerbaijan’s experience. In the liberated territories of our country, urban recovery does not begin with construction. It begins with making the land safe.Before families return to their homes, the settlements, the roads leading to them, water and energy lines, and the surrounding land must be cleared of the threat posed by landmines and other explosive ordnance. He emphasized that humanitarian demining therefore constitutes the initial stage of the recovery process. Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in this field and has also organized this platform to learn from the experience of other countries. No country can resolve the landmine problem on its own. International cooperation, the exchange of technical expertise, donor support, innovation and strong national ownership are essential to ensure the transition from contaminated land to safe and sustainable recovery.

Nasar Hayat, on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, noted that mine action had long been a cornerstone of cooperation among the United Nations, the Government of Azerbaijan and ANAMA. He stated that, under the new 2026-2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the United Nations and the Government of Azerbaijan, the UN remains committed to supporting ANAMA. Much work remains to be done, and stronger partnerships and greater international solidarity are needed. Mine contamination may be a national problem, but mine action is a global responsibility: experience, technology and lessons developed in one country can benefit many others.

The discussions and exchange of experience during the two-day conference will contribute to the development of new partnerships and joint initiatives in the field of humanitarian demining. The conference also provides an important platform for showcasing Azerbaijan’s contributions to international cooperation in this field.