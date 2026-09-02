Azeri Light oil price rises above $97 per barrel

2 September 2026 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $4.72, or 5.08%, compared with the previous figure, reaching $97.61 per barrel on a CIF basis.

The data was reported by participants in the oil market.

At Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $5.02, or 5.59%, to $94.74 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Russian Urals crude rose by $5.05, or 7.66%, reaching $70.98 per barrel.

The price of Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, increased by $4.32, or 4.82%, to $93.96 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.