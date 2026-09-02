Iran launches strikes on US military positions across Middle East in response to US Attacks

2 September 2026 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly launched attacks against US military positions in Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait in response to US airstrikes on southern Iran, according to Iranian reports.

The reported US strikes involved a combination of airstrikes, Tomahawk cruise missiles, drones and ATACMS missiles targeting locations including Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Jask in southern Iran.

In Jordan, more than 15 ballistic missiles were reportedly launched toward US military facilities, including the Tittin, Prince Hassan and Muwaffaq Salti bases. Strikes were reported at the Tittin base, while the extent of damage or impact at the other facilities remains unclear.

The Jordanian military said it intercepted 10 of 13 missiles, with some of the interceptions reportedly taking place over Syrian territory. The IRGC has not provided further details regarding the reported attacks on the other US facilities in Jordan.

Bahrain was also reportedly targeted, with Iranian Arash-2 drones launched toward the Sheikh Isa Air Base, a key facility used by US forces in the region.

Kuwait also came under attack, with Iranian missiles and drones reportedly targeting US military-related positions.

In Iraq, US facilities in Erbil were reportedly targeted by Iranian Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones. Iran also reportedly launched anti-ship missiles toward US naval vessels operating off the coast of Oman.

The reported attacks mark a significant expansion of the confrontation between Iran and the United States, extending the conflict beyond Iranian territory and putting US military infrastructure across several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries at risk.