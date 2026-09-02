Trump says he is not seeking Iran talks, claims US has ‘almost complete control’ of Strait of Hormuz

2 September 2026 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that Washington is trying to force Iran back to the negotiating table, saying he is satisfied with the current military and economic pressure on Tehran.

“I am not trying to force Iran to sit down at the negotiating table, as the fake ABC News reported,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.

Trump said he would not be concerned if Iran refused to sign an agreement, arguing that the current situation was more favourable to the United States.

“I much prefer our current position, in which we almost completely control the Strait of Hormuz, and their economy is completely collapsing,” he said.

Trump added that Iran was merely delaying what he called “the inevitable” before asking: “When will the Iranian people rise up and wage the fight?”

His comments come amid continued confrontation between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s wider economic and military position. ABC News has previously reported Trump insisting that he was not desperate for an agreement with Iran, while US officials have continued to discuss possible diplomatic arrangements alongside military and economic pressure.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of the confrontation because of its importance to global energy markets. ABC News has reported that roughly 20% of the world's oil passes through the waterway.

Trump's latest remarks suggest that Washington currently sees its leverage over the waterway and pressure on Iran's economy as more valuable than an immediate return to formal negotiations.