UK Ambassador: Mine action is an important part of putting Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict behind us

2 September 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said the international community has an important role to play in addressing Azerbaijan’s extensive landmine contamination, stressing that the United Kingdom will continue supporting mine clearance efforts.

Asked whether the international community is responding adequately to the humanitarian scale of Azerbaijan’s mine problem, he noted that the UK has supported the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) since 2020.

“So the UK was the first country to support ANAMA back in 2020 and we continue to do so. There is, of course, an enormous amount to do, and it’s right that the international community plays a part in this,” he said.

The ambassador stressed that the UK remains committed to working with Azerbaijani authorities on mine clearance until the problem is brought to an end.

“The UK continues to work with the Azerbaijani authorities on mine clearance, and we will look to do that until this is ended. And unfortunately, of course, it takes a long time, but we’ve seen the impact that it has on people’s lives, and that’s something that I want to make sure that the UK plays its part in ending once and for all,” Norman added.

Commenting on the prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and whether mine-related cooperation could serve as a confidence-building measure, the ambassador said London remains supportive of the ongoing peace process.

“Absolutely, I think the peace process is going well, we’re very supportive of that,” he said.

According to Mr.Norman, the continued presence of landmines serves as a reminder of the conflict’s legacy, making mine action an important component of efforts to move beyond the past.

“But, of course, the mines are a constant reminder of the past, and what we all want to do is put the conflict behind us and look to move forward. And mine action work is an important part of that,” the ambassador said.