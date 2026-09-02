President Ilham Aliyev: Since 2020, 437 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to mine incidents

2 September 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Since the end of the Patriotic War in 2020, 437 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to mine and explosive ordnance incidents, including civilians, servicemen, deminers, journalists and persons involved in reconstruction activities, resulting in 73 deaths and 364 severe injuries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

“Overall, since the beginning of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, more than 3500 of our citizens have suffered from mines. Among them are children, women and other civilians whose lives have been tragically affected by this hidden threat,” the head of state emphasized.