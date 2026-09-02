UN official: Mine clearance should end with restored livelihoods and lasting peace​

2 September 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat said mine action should be viewed not simply as the clearance of contaminated land, but as a broader process aimed at building peace, strengthening communities and restoring livelihoods.

Asked whether international organizations are adequately responding to Azerbaijan’s extensive mine contamination and what the UN’s plans are to help reduce the threat, Hayat emphasized the broader humanitarian dimension of mine action.

“As I said in my speech, demining is not an action that’s only clearance of land. It’s an action to build peace. It’s an action to build the resilience of the communities. It’s also an action to rehabilitate people and to rehabilitate lives,” he said.

Hayat described the scale of Azerbaijan’s mine contamination as enormous, while praising the progress made in clearing contaminated areas and supporting the return of displaced communities.

“So the challenge that Azerbaijan is facing is enormous, as in many other places. But Azerbaijan has done really very well and has been able to significantly clear the mines, but also restore the lives and livelihoods of over 38,000 people who have returned back to their homeland,” the UN official said.

According to Hayat, the UN and other international organizations can contribute global expertise and experience to Azerbaijan’s mine action efforts, while also using the country’s experience to inform mine action efforts elsewhere.

“In terms of assistance that the international organizations can bring in, we bring in experience from across the world. We bring in expertise from across the world. And we also bring in the lessons learned from across the world,” he said.

“But it’s not a one-way journey. We not only bring in, but we take these lessons and these achievements outside to the world to achieve mine clearance and restore life and restore peace,” Hayat added.

Asked whether the success of mine action should ultimately be measured by the number of square kilometers cleared or by what happens afterward—including the restoration of livelihoods, construction of homes and return of communities—Hayat said land clearance should be considered the starting point of a much broader process.

“I think clearing the land is fundamental. But, you know, it’s partly completed because why do we need to clear these lands? The idea is to make these lands productive, restore the lives and livelihoods of people who live in this area or who used to live in these areas,” he said.

“So I think it’s a whole package that starts with mine clearance, but probably it ends at a lasting and long-term peace and livelihoods for the people in those areas,” Hayat concluded.