UNOPS official: AI could bring a revolution to mine action

2 September 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku, Tim Lardner, Director for Europe and Central Asia at the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), said artificial intelligence and advanced technologies could fundamentally transform mine action, making demining faster, more efficient and safer.

Asked about the potential use of AI in the decontamination of mine-affected areas, Lardner said technological advances in recent years have already significantly improved the ability to locate and clear landmines.

“I think AI is going to bring a revolution in the demining world. I think that we’ve seen over the last two years particularly how technology has brought incredible advances in our ability to locate, to destroy and to move on from some of the landmines,” he said.

Lardner stressed that the mine action sector is only at the beginning of its potential to harness AI and other advanced technologies, highlighting Azerbaijan as a country where such innovations could have a significant impact.

“I think we’re only at the beginning of the ability and the opportunity to use AI and advanced technologies to improve demining. And I see that here in Azerbaijan. I see that there are huge opportunities to grasp this technology, to improve and to speed up and to make more efficient the processes here in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Looking ahead to how mine action could evolve over the next decade, Lardner acknowledged that the rapid pace of technological development makes long-term predictions difficult. However, drawing on his three decades of experience in the field, he said the sector has already undergone profound changes.

“I’m not sure that I can look 10 years ahead. I think technology is moving so quickly. I’ve been working in demining for 30 years, and what we’re doing now is so different to what we were doing before,” Lardner said.

He noted that technological advances have accelerated land surveying and mine clearance while making the sector safer for both demining personnel and communities returning to previously contaminated areas.

“All of the advances over the last 30 years have meant that we are moving more quickly in terms of surveying areas, in terms of clearing mines. It also has brought a sector that is much safer for the people working in the area, for the people who are taking the land back,” he said.

“So it’s improved safety, it’s improved efficiency over the last 30 years,” Lardner added.

According to the UNOPS official, the use of AI, drones and other technologies is likely to expand significantly, improving the ability to survey land and determine which areas can safely be released for use.

“My expectation is that technology, whether that’s AI, whether that’s drones for survey, will increase exponentially. So we will learn much more quickly. Our ability to survey land, to identify safe areas will increase rapidly as well,” he said.

Lardner said the ultimate objective of these technological advances is to accelerate the release of land while creating safer environments for communities.

“So I really see that technology is going to be brought in and used more effectively for releasing land to make a safer environment for people living in that land,” he concluded.