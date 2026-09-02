Iran claims drone strikes on US base in Bahrain

2 September 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian forces have carried out a series of strikes on a US military base in Bahrain, Iran’s Armed Forces said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The statement said that Iranian drones targeted radar facilities and areas where US military personnel were gathered at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Iranian military officials stressed that Sheikh Isa is one of the most important US bases in the Persian Gulf region and serves as a major center for the repair and maintenance of helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that a large number of US soldiers had been killed in a strike on a US base in Jordan.

The IRGC said its forces had targeted US Marine Corps barracks at the Titen base near the Jordanian city of Aqaba, located on the Red Sea coast, IRIB reported. It was noted that several facilities and helicopters stationed at the base were destroyed in the strikes.

Jordan’s Armed Forces, meanwhile, stated that its air defense systems intercepted 13 ballistic missiles that entered the country’s airspace.