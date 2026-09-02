Azerbaijani President: Humanitarian demining stands at the very foundation of creation of safe human settlements
“Humanitarian demining stands at the very foundation of urban recovery and the creation of safe human settlements. Azerbaijan has faced this challenge in its most severe form,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”
“As a result of nearly 30 years of occupation of its territories by Armenia, our country has become one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world,” the head of state noted.
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