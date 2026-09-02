Sea Breeze to host Int'l Beach Polo Tournament [PHOTOS]

2 September 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Sea Breeze 2026 Beach Polo Tournament will take place from September 11 to 13 at Havana Beach within the Sea Breeze Resort.

The tournament is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation and Sea Breeze. Four teams representing Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Russia will compete, with a total of 12 polo players taking part. The team line-ups will feature athletes from Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, Argentina and South Africa.

Two polo matches will be played each day at 16:00 on September 11, 12 and 13. The match schedule and pairings will be determined by a draw held one day before the games.

In beach polo, each match consists of four periods, known as chukkers, with each lasting approximately seven minutes. Including breaks, a match usually takes around 30–40 minutes.

The programme may be adjusted depending on weather conditions and temperatures. The final is scheduled for 16:00 on September 13, followed by the awards ceremony and presentation of the tournament trophy.

Alongside the sporting programme, spectators will have access to a DJ performance and other entertainment. Admission will be ticketed, with around 500 spectators expected over the three days.

The matches will be broadcast live by İdman TV. Polo Line, an international online channel covering the sport, will also attend the tournament, contributing to its media coverage and international reach.

The event is intended to showcase Azerbaijan's equestrian sport in a dynamic beach polo format, strengthen ties with the international polo community and promote the country's polo and equestrian heritage.