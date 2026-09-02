Azerbaijani capoeiristas claim six medals in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

2 September 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani capoeiristas have won six medals, including four gold and two silver, at the Samsun Open International Tournament 2026 in Turkiye.

Farid Salimov, Shamkhal Huseynov, Raul Huseynov and Bahlul Nadirov secured gold medals, while Davud Ali and Subhan Rahimzada won silver.

It is worth noting that Elgiz Alizade, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation, headed the first international judging course organized by the World Capoeira Federation (WCF) in Samsun, Turkiye.

The course brought together representatives from several countries and focused on the international judging system, competition rules and assessment criteria. Participants received both theoretical and practical training.

The WCF's appointment of Alizade as head of its courses and seminars reflects the international recognition of his professional expertise and experience. It also strengthens Azerbaijan's presence within the international capoeira community and contributes to the development of common judging standards under WCF rules.

Azerbaijan's participation in the tournament was coordinated by the Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation (ACF), one of the founding members of the World Capoeira Federation.

The Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation was officially established in 2007, providing a formal organizational framework for the development of capoeira in the country.

Capoeira began gaining popularity in Azerbaijan in the late 1990s following the release of the film Only the Strong, which sparked interest in the art form among young people. The country's first capoeira school was opened in Sumqayit by Emin Gurbanov, while the first school in Baku was established in 2000 by Taleh Orujov, who played an important role in the early development of capoeira in the capital.

Since its establishment, one of the ACF's main objectives has been to develop capoeira as both a sport and a cultural practice in Azerbaijan. The federation organizes training programmes, seminars, competitions and Batizado belt examinations, giving practitioners opportunities to improve their skills and progress through different levels.

The ACF also supports local clubs, coaches and referees, helping to develop a structured capoeira network across the country.

International cooperation is another important part of the federation's activities. Azerbaijani capoeiristas regularly participate in international workshops and championship events, while Azerbaijan has also hosted major competitions, including World Capoeira Federation World Championships in Baku.

Azerbaijan is also one of the founding members of the World Capoeira Federation, an international organization that promotes common standards for competition rules, coaching certification and referee training in capoeira worldwide.