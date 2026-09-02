Exhibition dedicated to well-known scholar opens in Baku [PHOTOS]
An exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Mohsun Nagisoylu, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor and full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, has opened at the Azerbaijan National Library.
Titled "Mohsun Nagisoylu - 80," the exhibition features the scholar's monographs and textbooks, as well as publications for which he served as an author of forewords, compiler or reviewer. It also includes books prepared with his translations and editorial work, along with Azerbaijani-language publications and periodical materials covering his life and scholarly career.
Mohsun Nagisoylu is the author of more than 200 academic and popular-science articles examining the history of translation in Azerbaijan and written monuments. He has delivered research papers at a number of international academic conferences.
His works have been published in academic collections in Tehran, Kabul, St. Petersburg, Yerevan, Kazan, Ankara and Konya.
Nagisoylu's scholarly work has also reached international audiences through publications abroad. His book Nizami. Pearls, which he compiled, was published in Turkiye, while his Catalogue of Persian Manuscripts was published in Iran.
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