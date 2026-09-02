Azerbaijan’s investment is delivering ‘extremely good results’, says Bosnian representative

2 September 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 4th International Mine Action Conference in Baku, Enis Horozovic of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Mine Action Center (BHMAC) said securing sustainable financing remains one of the biggest challenges facing mine action, despite significant progress in clearing Bosnia and Herzegovina’s mine-contaminated territory.

Asked about the need to shift from short-term, project-based donor financing toward more predictable, multi-year funding, Horozovic said Bosnia and Herzegovina has already cleared around 80 percent of its mine-contaminated land, but continues to face serious financial and equipment shortages.

“BiH has managed to clear 80% of its land of mines. However, our main problem is financing. We have a lack of adequate demining equipment, and also when it comes to demining grants themselves, we have a problem,” he said.

Horozovic noted that the changing priorities of international donors have further complicated the situation, with some donors shifting their attention toward other conflict-affected areas.

“Lately, we have also had the departure of donors who were oriented towards Ukraine, Syria and some other areas, so we are left with our civil defense and armed forces. For this reason, BiH will probably have a slightly longer deadline when it comes to demining,” he said.

Comparing Bosnia and Herzegovina’s experience with Azerbaijan’s mine action efforts, Horozovic praised Baku’s financial commitment and the development taking place in areas cleared of mines.

“As for financing in Azerbaijan, I have seen that you really invest a lot of money and, thanks to that, you have extremely good results. I have seen especially with you that the areas that have been demined are developing fantastically. Large cities have been built, which is not the case in BiH,” he said.

He noted that in Bosnia and Herzegovina, cleared areas are often agricultural land or forests that are not subsequently utilized to their full potential.

“We clear agricultural land or forests, but they are not used adequately as they should be. And that is why we also lack funds,” Horozovic said.

He also attributed some of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s difficulties to the country’s complex political structure, contrasting it with Azerbaijan’s ability to make decisions concerning mine action and post-conflict reconstruction.

“BiH is a complicated country where politicians have a hard time making the right decisions and decisions that would be in the interest of our citizens, as is the case here with Azerbaijan,” he added.

Regarding the role of technology and expertise in making demining more efficient, Horozovic highlighted Bosnia and Herzegovina’s adoption of a new information-based approach in 2014.

“Since 2014, BiH has been using a new principle of demining, which is far more efficient, requires far less money and is carried out much faster compared to the traditional method of humanitarian demining that required every square centimeter of land to be examined,” he said.

According to Horozovic, the approach relies heavily on gathering and analyzing information to identify areas that genuinely require clearance.

“This principle is based on information. So, it is very important to collect appropriate information, records and data on mine accidents, based on which it is then determined that far less land needs to be demined compared to what was initially required,” he said.