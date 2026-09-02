Rupert Grint returns as Ron Weasley on Broadway

2 September 2026 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

British actor Rupert Grint is set to return to one of his most famous roles, playing Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Grint will make his Broadway debut as Ron at New York's Lyric Theatre on February 2, 2027, beginning a 17-week limited engagement that will run through May 30.

The return marks Grint's first portrayal of Ron since the Harry Potter film series concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in 2011.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the events of the original story. Harry, Ron and Hermione are now adults with families of their own, while their children begin their own adventures at Hogwarts.

Grint will join a production that has already welcomed another familiar face from the film franchise. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the eight Harry Potter films, is currently appearing on Broadway in the role.

The two actors, however, will not share the stage during their Broadway runs. Felton's engagement is scheduled to end on January 3, 2027, just weeks before Grint begins his run as Ron.

Grint's return marks another connection between the original film series and the stage adaptation of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world. He joins Felton as one of the original film actors to reprise his character in the Broadway production.

The Broadway engagement is scheduled to run for 17 weeks, giving Harry Potter fans a limited opportunity to see Grint step back into the role that made him internationally known.