Feiglin, who once praised Hitler as ‘military genius,’ set for Knesset return

2 September 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Moshe Feiglin, the former Likud lawmaker who once described Adolf Hitler as an “unparalleled military genius,” is set to return to Israel’s Knesset as part of an electoral alliance between his Zehut party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, according to ClashReport.

Under the emerging agreement, Feiglin is expected to occupy the second position on the joint list ahead of Israel’s October parliamentary election, potentially putting him in a strong position to return to parliament.

Feiglin, who served as a Likud Knesset member between 2013 and 2015, has long advocated a hardline approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has called for Israeli control and settlement of the Gaza Strip.

His political record has attracted particular attention because of remarks he made about Hitler in the 1990s. In 1995, Feiglin described Hitler as an “unparalleled military genius” and said that the Nazi leader had lifted Germany “from a low to a fantastic physical and ideological status.” Feiglin later maintained that describing Hitler as a military genius did not amount to support for his ideology.

Feiglin has also outlined a far-reaching position on the future of Gaza.

In 2024, he referred to Hitler while discussing the Gaza war and argued that the territory should be made “Hebrew,” while calling for Israel to establish control over the Strip.

In a May 2025 appearance on Israel’s Channel 14, Feiglin said: “Every child in Gaza is the enemy… every baby in Gaza is the enemy,” adding that “not a single Gazan child” should remain there.

Feiglin has advocated the full Israeli conquest of Gaza, the establishment of Israeli settlements in the territory and the removal of its Palestinian civilian population.

His prospective return to the Knesset comes as Israel’s right-wing parties seek to consolidate their support ahead of the October election. The agreement with Religious Zionism could provide Feiglin’s Zehut with a route back into parliament after failing to secure representation in previous elections.

Feiglin’s potential return is expected to bring renewed public and political attention to his longstanding positions on Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It also places his past statements and proposed policies back into the broader debate over Israel’s political direction and the future of Gaza.