President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Prosecutor General of China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 September 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Ying Yong, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of the People’s Republic of China, on September 2.

The delegation included Chen Yong, Chief Prosecutor of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Procuratorate, Zhao Tieshi, Chief Prosecutor of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Procuratorate, and Shen Jian, Chief Prosecutor of the Gansu Provincial People’s Procuratorate.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Welcome. I know that your visit is coming to an end. You are paying a very important visit to Azerbaijan. I am confident that your visit was very successful. This visit will serve to further develop our relations in all areas. I hope you will leave our country with pleasant impressions. We consider your visit very significant within the framework of our strategic partnership.

As you know, since April, China and Azerbaijan have been acting within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. I recall with deep gratitude the hospitality extended to me during my state visit to your country last year. My discussions with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials demonstrate once again that both countries consider each other very close friends.

We are very glad to see the great interest among Chinese companies in operating in Azerbaijan. Since April, there has been continuous mutual travel between our countries. Chinese companies are actively participating in projects in Azerbaijan as both investors and contractors. Many important projects have already been implemented, and many others are currently under way.

Of course, strong mutual support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries clearly demonstrates China’s and Azerbaijan’s commitment to the norms of international law. Yesterday, at the high-level meeting held in Bishkek in the SCO Plus format, President Xi Jinping spoke about legal norms, rules of conduct, international relations, and the equality of every country on the global map. We fully agree with this very clear vision. Mutual support, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equal representation of every country worldwide, and a policy aimed at cooperation rather than confrontation fully align with our strategy.

Of course, an important segment of our cooperation is connectivity. The Belt and Road Initiative, implemented on the initiative of President Xi Jinping, is fully supported by Azerbaijan. We demonstrate this not only through statements, but also through practical steps. Today, connectivity between Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and China is an important factor for global cooperation and security. Last month, I paid state visits to two Central Asian countries. Next month, I will visit a third Central Asian country, and, of course, an important part of our negotiations is the topic of connectivity. Here, China is the main player in terms of cargo volumes.

We see great potential for cooperation and strong partnership in the field for which you are directly responsible. I am glad that you will spend several days here to hold negotiations with your colleagues, get acquainted with the country, and learn more about Azerbaijan.

Finally, the last issue relates to a sign of friendship and mutual trust. That is the elimination of visa requirements for travel between the two countries. Now our citizens can travel without any visa requirement. This is also a very important sign of friendship. I convey my best wishes to you and wish you a safe return to your country.

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Then, Ying Yong, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China, delivered a speech, stating:

- Your Excellency, Mr. President Ilham Aliyev,

At the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, I am leading a delegation of Chinese procurators visiting Azerbaijan. Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with our procuratorial agencies and strongly encourages both procuratorial bodies to strengthen friendship and cooperation.

On this visit, I am leading the delegation to Azerbaijan. This visit is a concrete step toward implementing the important common consensus reached by the two leaders on promoting a comprehensive strategic partnership and strengthening cooperation between the procuratorial bodies and judicial systems of the two countries.

Two days ago, I met with Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov. Our meetings were very productive. I am pleased that you have taken your valuable time to receive me and my delegation after your participation in the SCO Plus format meeting. On behalf of the procuratorial organs and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for this.

Prior to the visit, I reported to President Xi Jinping that our delegation would be received by you during our visit to Azerbaijan. President Xi Jinping asked me to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to you.

Mr. President, China and Azerbaijan are sincere friends, equal partners, and countries building mutually beneficial cooperation. National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev laid a solid foundation for friendly relations between the two countries. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, both nations have remained committed to the principles of mutual respect, justice, equality, and cooperation, as well as to relations based on mutual benefit, and have successfully forged deep friendship and mutual trust.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings conveyed by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and asked Ying Yong to pass on his greetings to President Xi Jinping as well.