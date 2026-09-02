Jack Barton emerges as frontrunner for new James Bond role

2 September 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

British actor Jack Barton has reportedly emerged as the leading contender to become the next James Bond, as the search for Daniel Craig's successor enters a new stage.

Director Denis Villeneuve and casting director Nina Gold have reportedly been searching across the UK for lesser-known actors who could take on the iconic role. Barton is said to have emerged as the frontrunner following the search.

However, the casting process is not yet complete. Screen tests involving several better-known actors are reportedly scheduled to begin in early September. The names linked to the role include Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson.

Barton, 31, has appeared in Netflix's Heartstopper, in which he played David Nelson, and the BBC series SAS: Rogue Heroes. He also had a small role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

His involvement in SAS: Rogue Heroes is particularly notable because the series was created by Steven Knight, who is now writing the screenplay for the next James Bond film.

The upcoming Bond movie will be directed by Villeneuve, known for Dune and Dune: Part Two. Production is expected to begin in 2027, with the film currently scheduled for release in 2028.

Amazon MGM Studios has yet to officially announce who will succeed Craig as James Bond. Producer Amy Pascal has indicated that the new Bond could be announced by the end of 2026.