Azerbaijan sends another shipment of diesel fuel to Armenia

2 September 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan will send another shipment of diesel fuel to Armenia.

According to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), 17 tank cars carrying 989 tons of diesel will leave Bilajari station and head toward Boyuk Kesik.

So far, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

At the same time, more than 55,000 tons of grain, around 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 334 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.