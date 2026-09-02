Armenia and Turkiye bring business leaders together for two-day economic conference

2 September 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of the Armenian and Turkish business communities will meet in Yerevan on September 3 and 4 for a two-day conference focused on expanding economic cooperation and developing new cross-border business links.

The conference is being organised by the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA) as part of the EU-funded programme “Support to the Normalisation of Armenian-Turkish Relations: Strengthening Cross-Border Connections”, according to Armenian sources.

The event will bring together representatives of the business communities and government institutions of Armenia and Turkiye to discuss opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation, identify potential new areas and formats for engagement, and encourage the establishment of new business partnerships.

According to a statement issued by the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, the programme will include discussions and meetings focusing on the potential for bilateral economic cooperation, the development of business ties and opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

The conference comes as efforts to advance Armenian-Turkish normalisation continue to place greater emphasis on economic and commercial links between the two neighbours.

The two-day gathering is expected to provide a platform for businesses from both countries to explore practical areas of cooperation and establish contacts that could support future cross-border commercial activity.