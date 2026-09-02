Peru cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over Hormuz crisis

2 September 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Peru has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Iran, the South American country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"The Government of Peru has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the decision was linked, among other factors, to the situation in the Middle East and Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

It also added that the move does not entail the termination of consular relations between the two countries.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.