Trump to host 9/11 event on September 8

2 September 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump will host a remembrance event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on September 8, White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

During the ceremony at the White House, Trump will unveil a 21-foot steel beam preserved from the World Trade Center's South Tower. Among the attendees will be 9/11 first responders and officials. "President Trump will pay tribute to the American heroes we lost in the tragic Sept. 11 attacks, their beautiful family members, and to the acts of heroism that defined that fateful day when the unbreakable spirit of the American people prevailed," Wales said.

Previously, The New York Times (NYT) reported that Trump will not attend the memorial event in New York City, as the event's organizers did not allow him to give a speech. He will allegedly go to the Pentagon instead.