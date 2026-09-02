Netanyahu: Israel controls 60% of Gaza, not withdrawing

2 September 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel controls 60% of the Gaza Strip and that Israeli forces will remain along the current Yellow Line.

"We control the territory. We are not withdrawing. We are staying along this line," Netanyahu said during a visit to an IDF post inside Gaza alongside senior military commanders.

He said Israel was continuing operations against militants and claimed the head of Hamas's General Security Service was captured the previous day. "We will certainly learn a few things," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu added that Israel's goals remain disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, saying there was still work to complete.