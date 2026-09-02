Tehran urges region not to assist US in strikes on Iran
The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday, calling on the countries in the region not to allow the United States to use their facilities and territories to launch strikes on Iran.
The department said it "strongly condemns" the US' latest attacks on Iran's territory, including an alleged one on a wedding party in the city of Kuhestak, which it described as "barbaric." It insisted that Iran had the right to respond by targeting US bases in the Middle East.
Furthermore, the ministry urged the United Nations (UN) and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to react to what it deems the US's violation of the UN Charter.
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