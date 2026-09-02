Zelensky says Ukraine, Germany finalizing drone deal

2 September 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that teams from Ukraine and Germany are finalizing the text of a "Drone Deal" aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of both countries.

Zelensky said he discussed the agreement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, including its substance and the timing of its signing. The talks also covered Russia's attack on an airfield in Leipzig, which Zelensky described as another escalation by Moscow.

He said Ukraine is ready to support Germany with expertise and experience, while thanking Berlin for its continued backing. "We discussed with Friedrich Merz the Russian attack on the airfield in Leipzig. This is another Russian escalation, and it's important that Germany responded. Friedrich informed me about the measures taken," he said.