French and US astronauts completed ISS spacewalk

2 September 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Astronauts from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, Sophie Adenot and Jessica Meir, have successfully completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission lasted 6 hours and 49 minutes. During the spacewalk, Adenot and Meir replaced a navigation device used to support the docking of spacecraft with the station. They also prepared the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02) for future maintenance work.

For Sophie Adenot, this was her third spacewalk, while Jessica Meir completed her seventh. Meir is now among the most experienced female spacewalkers in NASA history.

The astronauts had to work in extremely challenging conditions. Outside the ISS, they were exposed to a vacuum and temperatures that can change dramatically depending on whether they are in direct sunlight or in darkness. Their spacesuits also serve as small personal spacecraft, providing oxygen, temperature control and protection from the harsh environment of space.

Spacewalks are considered some of the most demanding tasks astronauts can perform. Every movement has to be carefully planned, as a small mistake can have serious consequences. Astronauts train for many hours in large underwater facilities on Earth to simulate the weightless environment they experience in orbit.

The successful mission demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in space exploration. Astronauts from different countries regularly work together aboard the ISS, carrying out scientific experiments, repairs and upgrades that help keep the station operating.

The ISS travels around Earth at a speed of roughly 28,000 kilometers per hour, completing an orbit in about 90 minutes. This means astronauts can see the sunrise and sunset approximately 16 times during a single day in space.