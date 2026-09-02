2026 was UK’s hottest summer

2 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The summer of 2026 was the hottest summer ever recorded in the United Kingdom since meteorological observations began in 1884. The UK Met Office reported that this summer broke the previous temperature record.

According to preliminary data, the average daily temperature across the UK from June to August was 16.5°C. The country experienced several heatwaves and a large number of extremely hot days, with temperatures rising above 30°C.

The hottest day of the summer was August 13, when temperatures reached 38.1°C in the UK. However, this was not the country’s all-time temperature record. The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain was 40.3°C, measured in July 2022.

The summer of 2026 was also remarkable because of the unusually dry weather. London and other parts of southern England experienced long periods with little or no rainfall. In some areas, the lack of rain lasted for several weeks, creating difficult conditions for agriculture and increasing concerns about water supplies.

Scientists from the Met Office say that climate change is playing an important role in the increasing frequency of extreme heat. According to experts, human-caused climate change makes unusually hot summers much more likely.

“Summer 2026 was remarkable and provides another example of the extreme weather events we can expect to see more frequently in the future,” said Mark McCarthy, head of climate analysis at the Met Office.

Another interesting fact is that the UK also experienced an unusually sunny summer. The country recorded hundreds of hours of sunshine, making 2026 one of the sunniest summers in recent decades. July was particularly notable for its combination of high temperatures, very little rainfall and long periods of sunshine.

The unusual weather was not limited to Britain. Much of Europe also experienced an extremely hot and dry summer, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in several countries. Scientists warn that heatwaves, droughts and other extreme weather events could become more common as global temperatures continue to rise.

For many people, summer 2026 will be remembered as one of the most unusual summers in British history — not only because of the record-breaking heat, but also because of the lack of rain and the exceptional amount of sunshine.