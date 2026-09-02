Rezaei warns of Iran's 'new battlefield strategy'

2 September 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei (pictured) warned on Wednesday that the country's adversaries should be aware of Iran's "new strategy on the battlefield."

"With these flailing efforts, not only will you not emerge from the hell you've created for yourselves, but you will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations," Rezaei wrote on X following recent US strikes.

Furthermore, earlier in the day, media reports claimed that Iranian hackers attempted cyberattacks on water, telecommunications, energy, and other US infrastructure in recent weeks.