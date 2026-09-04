Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Baku for IRONMAN 70.3 race

4 September 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced on several streets and avenues in Baku on September 4 and 5 to ensure the safe and orderly staging of the international IRONMAN 70.3 race.

According to the Baku City Circuit, the restrictions will be introduced in stages starting at 21:00 on September 4 and will remain in effect until 16:00 on September 5.

On the Baku–Alat–Gazakh–Georgia state border highway (M2), one lane will be designated for vehicles coming from the opposite direction, starting from the junction near the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Plant at the 25th kilometer, to maintain traffic flow in the opposite direction.

In addition, one lane in the direction of the Lokbatan Circle will be allocated for public transport.

Traffic will also be restricted on the Baku–Alat (M3) highway from the 14th kilometer in the direction of the Lokbatan Circle toward the city center, up to the roundabout in front of the Sheraton Baku Intourist hotel.

Drivers will be able to use the Lokbatan–Bayil route of the Baku–Alat (M3) highway as an alternative.

During the pre-race preparation stage, restrictions will be in place from 21:00 on September 4 until 04:59 on September 5. During the main stage of the race, they will continue from 05:00 to 14:30.

After the race, traffic restrictions will remain in effect from 14:30 to 16:00 on September 5 to allow for cleaning and restoration work in the area.

Drivers and other road users are advised to plan their routes in advance, take possible congestion along the affected roads into account and use alternative routes where possible.

More than 1,500 participants from 62 countries are expected to take part in the IRONMAN 70.3 race in Baku on September 5.