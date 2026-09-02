Azercell supports adoption of innovative approaches in education

2 September 2026 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“SİMM – Süni İntellektlə Müasir Məktəb” launches practical training sessions

Launched in June with the support of Azercell, the “SİMM – Süni İntellektlə Müasir Məktəb” (“Modern School with Artificial Intelligence”) project continues with a series of practical training sessions for teachers. Focused on strengthening teachers’ skills in the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence in teaching, the sessions will take place in Baku, Karabakh and Ganja from August 28 to September 11.

More than 120 teachers will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and gain hands-on experience using AI tools in the classroom.

To maximize its impact, the initiative follows a train-the-trainer model. Teachers who successfully complete the program will share their knowledge and practical experience with fellow educators, supporting the wider use of AI tools across the education community.

The three teachers who achieve the highest results during the program will receive special awards.

As one of the key players in Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem, “Azercell Telecom” LLC will continue to advance the adoption and development of artificial intelligence technologies in line with the priorities set out in the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028.