China urges ‘equal consultation’ after G20 finance meeting ends without joint statement

3 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

China has called on the United States and other G20 members to uphold “equal consultation” after a meeting of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors ended without a joint communiqué.

Beijing expressed “deep regret” over the failure to reach consensus following the two-day meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, hosted by the United States, which holds the G20 presidency for 2026.

“China had actively and constructively participated in discussions across all G20 tracks since the US assumed the group’s rotating presidency for 2026, working to promote practical outcomes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, according to the state-run Global Times.

Guo said the G20, as a major platform for international economic cooperation, should coordinate on global economic issues “in an objective, fair and balanced manner, based on consultations and equal participation.”

“China hopes the US, as the presidency, and all members will follow these principles, respect the legitimate concerns of all parties and work toward positive outcomes” at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, he added.

The United States issued a chair’s statement at the conclusion of the meeting instead of a consensus-backed communiqué. According to the US Treasury, China objected to several elements of the statement.

The document said the global economy “has remained resilient in the face of multiple shocks, including ongoing wars and conflicts,” while also calling on countries to address “non-market policies and practices that exacerbate imbalances.”

According to the Financial Times, Beijing objected to references to “imbalances” and “non-market policies,” reflecting broader differences between Washington and Beijing over trade and economic policy.

The disagreement highlights the difficulty of reaching consensus within the G20 as major economies pursue different approaches to trade, industrial policy and global economic governance.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, described the discussions in Asheville as involving “very productive and positive conversations.”

The meeting also marked the return of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to a G20 finance gathering, in what was reported to be his first attendance at such a meeting since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

The latest disagreement comes ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, where Washington is expected to seek agreement among member states on a broader range of global economic issues.

The absence of a joint communiqué from the finance meeting underscores the challenge facing the US presidency as it seeks to build consensus among the world’s major economies amid persistent trade and geopolitical tensions.