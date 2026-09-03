Afghanistan issued more than 203,000 visas to foreign nationals over past year

3 September 2026 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Afghanistan issued more than 203,000 visas to foreign nationals over the past year as the Taliban administration sought to expand diplomatic and economic engagement with neighboring states and major regional and international powers.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the figure at a press conference in Kabul while outlining Afghanistan’s foreign policy and diplomatic developments over the past year.

According to the Afghan government’s website, Mujahid said Kabul had pursued what he described as a “balanced and economy-centric foreign policy,” with a particular focus on strengthening economic partnerships and expanding relations with countries in the region.

He cited the establishment of diplomatic and consular relations with Kuwait, the elevation of diplomatic ties with Pakistan to the ambassadorial level and Afghanistan’s formal inclusion in the Moscow Format as among the major foreign-policy developments during the period.

Mujahid also highlighted Russia’s decision to formally recognize the Afghan government in July 2025, describing it as a significant development in Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations.

On consular services, Mujahid said Afghan authorities issued 203,693 visas to foreign nationals during the past year. At the same time, 313,796 passports were issued to Afghan citizens living abroad.

Afghan authorities also issued 64,541 road passes during the period, while passport services remained available through 28 Afghan diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

Mujahid said Afghanistan had also increased high-level diplomatic engagement, with senior officials from various state institutions making 93 visits to regional and other countries during the year.

According to the spokesperson, the visits were aimed at strengthening political relations, expanding commercial cooperation and developing Afghanistan’s economic partnerships with other countries.

The figures come as Kabul continues efforts to broaden its international engagement despite the Taliban administration remaining diplomatically isolated in much of the international community.

While Russia became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in July 2025, most countries have stopped short of extending formal recognition, while maintaining varying degrees of diplomatic, economic and humanitarian engagement with Kabul.