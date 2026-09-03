Kuwaiti forces engage aerial threats amid rising regional escalation

3 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kuwaiti air defense forces actively engaged incoming hostile missile and drone threats on Thursday, according to an official statement issued by the General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces.

Military officials reassured the public that any loud explosions heard across the region stem from air defense interception operations engaging hostile aerial targets. Authorities strongly urged citizens and residents to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety and security guidelines issued by relevant state agencies.

The incident comes amid heightened regional instability. Local channels report that the incoming strikes targeted U.S. military installations in Kuwait, allegedly launched from Iranian positions, signaling continued defiance against recent warnings issued by Washington. Military authorities have not yet confirmed the full extent of potential damage or casualties resulting from the interception efforts.