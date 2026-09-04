Lummus, SOCAR develop roadmap to expand Azerbaijan’s oil refining capacity

4 September 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US-based Lummus Technology and Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) are developing a roadmap aimed at increasing Azerbaijan’s oil refining capacity and strengthening the country’s petrochemical capabilities, Lummus Vice President and Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa Fadi Mkhaini told Trend.

The roadmap is being developed under a Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed between Lummus and SOCAR during the Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue held in Baku in June 2026.

“Lummus will combine its advanced technological solutions for the modernization of Azerbaijan's petrochemical and oil refining infrastructure with SOCAR's deep operational and engineering knowledge, as well as the company's market experience,” Mkhaini said.

“Together, we are developing a roadmap to strengthen Azerbaijan's oil refining and petrochemical capabilities, increase operational efficiency and competitiveness, as well as ensure long-term sustainability,” he added.

Mkhaini said Lummus would draw on its portfolio of more than 170 technologies and its experience in addressing complex challenges across the oil refining and petrochemical industries.

“Therefore, we will rely on our portfolio, as well as our experience in solving the most complex issues facing our customers,” he said.

According to the executive, Lummus and SOCAR will jointly develop solutions aligned with SOCAR’s strategic objectives and the long-term development of Azerbaijan’s energy and industrial sectors.

Mkhaini said the agreement was structured to provide flexibility for exploring additional areas of cooperation as the initial projects progress.

“As the initial directions of cooperation are implemented, opportunities may arise for optimizing capacities and the production of higher value-added petrochemical and oil refining products,” he said.

He added that the companies also see potential for accelerating initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable development.

Azerbaijan’s refining sector is undergoing modernization as the country seeks to improve operational efficiency, increase the production of higher-value products and strengthen its petrochemical industry.

Mkhaini described Azerbaijan as an important energy and industrial center and said Lummus remained open to further technological cooperation that could contribute to the country’s economic development.

“SOCAR has demonstrated its commitment to cooperation with leading international partners to develop the energy sector of Azerbaijan. We are pleased to contribute to these efforts by providing our capabilities and experience,” he said.

He also highlighted knowledge-sharing and engagement with local stakeholders as important elements for the long-term success of projects.

“Our agreement with SOCAR is an important first step towards deepening Lummus' presence in Azerbaijan,” Mkhaini concluded.