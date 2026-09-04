King Charles to host Oman's sultan in October

4 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for a state visit from October 20 to 22, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The visit will take place at Windsor Castle.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. In July, the UK and France announced that Oman would cooperate with them to protect its territorial waters. Oman has been holding talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the key waterway.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed on last week that Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on controlling the Strait of Hormuz navigation, but that its implementation depends on the United States fulfilling its obligations from the memorandum of understanding with Iran. "If they do not take any action, naturally the Islamic Republic of Iran is in no hurry to open the Strait of Hormuz and will continue its actions to defend the country and confront the enemies," he added.

Gharibabadi repeated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and any vessels passing through it can only do so with Tehran's permission. He stressed that Iran did not violate the memorandum of understanding and claimed that "it was the US that betrayed diplomacy and the negotiating table for the third time in the past 16 months."