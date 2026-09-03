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Thursday, September 3, 2026

SOFAZ equity portfolio reaches $18 billion in first half of 2026

3 September 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ equity portfolio reaches $18 billion in first half of 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The current value of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) portfolio of listed equities in developed markets reached...

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