AzerEnerji, China’s Universal Energy explore new opportunities for cooperation [PHOTOS]

3 September 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s AzerEnerji OJSC and China’s Universal Energy have discussed opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

A meeting was held between Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the AzerEnerji Board, and Yi Nan, CEO of Universal Energy.

The talks focused on cooperation in renewable energy, the activities of Chinese energy companies in Azerbaijan, and prospects for further partnership.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in the energy sector and explored opportunities to expand cooperation.

Azerbaijan and China are steadily expanding cooperation in the energy sector, with renewable power, electricity infrastructure and green energy corridors becoming increasingly important areas of the partnership.