US develops next-generation laser weapon to destroy enemy drones

3 September 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US Army has signed its first contract for the production of a high-energy laser weapon system designed to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The agreement was reached with AeroVironment (AV) as part of the development program for the High Energy Laser (E-HEL) system, a powerful continuous-wave combat laser.

US Army Vice Chief of Staff General Christopher LaNeve said the directed-energy program would provide military units with a new capability to counter drone threats.

The Army stated that the E-HEL system could destroy UAVs at a lower cost compared with traditional missile-based defenses. Powered by electricity, the system generates a high-energy laser beam, allowing operators to engage targets with a significantly lower cost per shot.

Developed using a modular open-systems-approach design consisting of 11 major interfaces, E-HEL is not locked into a single platform or vehicle. The system is designed for operational flexibility, capable of deployment from fixed bases, semi-fixed tactical sites, and mobile combat vehicles, ensuring broad applicability across the operational spectrum. This approach will enable onboarding of cutting-edge capabilities and continuous technology upgrades as they mature to address emerging Army requirements.