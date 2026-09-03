Armenia’s enthusiasm for EU membership may not last long, Lavrov says

3 September 2026 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Armenia’s desire to join the European Union could soon disappear, arguing that the bloc is losing its economic advantages because of its own decisions.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Lavrov said that Armenian officials continue to express their intention to seek EU membership, but suggested that this ambition may not last.

"Our Armenian colleagues continue to say: we want to join the European Union. I am sure that this desire will disappear very soon," Lavrov said.

Armenia has been moving toward closer ties with the European Union in recent years, while maintaining its existing economic and security relations with Russia. Yerevan has repeatedly stated that its European integration plans are aimed at expanding cooperation with Western partners and do not necessarily mean cutting ties with Moscow.

In March 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the European Union. In late August 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan intends to officially submit an EU membership application in the near future.

On September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Pashinyan that Armenia’s simultaneous membership in the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be impossible. According to Putin, beginning the EU accession process would effectively mean that Armenia is declaring its intention to leave the EAEU.