Azerbaijan-Lithuania match moved from Ganja to Baku

3 September 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The venue for the match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Lithuania, scheduled for October 4, has been changed.

According to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the match was initially scheduled to take place in Ganja after receiving the necessary approval from UEFA.

Following further discussions between the parties, as well as an overall assessment of the technical and logistical arrangements for the match, it was decided to move the game to Baku. The venue change has also been agreed with UEFA.

AFFA stressed that the decision is not related to the readiness of Ganja or the city's stadium to host the match.

The organisation added that holding national team matches outside Baku, in different cities and regions across the country, will remain an important part of its plans.