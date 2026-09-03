Ali Seyran Imanzade's exhibition draws admiration art enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

3 September 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A solo exhibition by contemporary artist Ali Seyran Imanzade has opened at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, attracting considerable attention from art enthusiasts and visitors.

Guests viewed the artist's works with interest, admiring his distinctive approach to colour, form and composition.

Speaking at the opening, Farhad Khalilov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People's Artist and professor, highlighted the artistic significance of Imanzade's work and noted his distinctive style and approach to colour, form and composition.

Much of the 58-year-old artist's career has been spent in Europe. Over the past 24 years, he has lived and worked abroad, particularly in France and Belgium, where his works have been exhibited.

The exhibition offers an insight into Imanzade's artistic world, where Eastern traditions meet European avant-garde influences. Fauvism, Cubism and elements of medieval Azerbaijani miniature painting come together to form his distinctive visual language.

Human figures, faces, interior objects and landscape elements are broken down into geometric components such as planes, triangles and trapezoids. These shapes overlap and interlock, giving the compositions a mosaic-like quality.

Beneath the bold interplay of colour and form lies a strong connection to Azerbaijan's artistic heritage. Imanzade draws on the visual language of medieval Azerbaijani miniatures, reinterpreting it through the vocabulary of contemporary art. From miniature painting come the decorative quality, poetic character and sense of narrative; from Cubism, the geometry, structure and idea of viewing an object from several perspectives at once. Figures and objects become part of a unified composition, at times resembling the patterns of an ornamental carpet.

Colour plays a central role in his work. Pure, saturated tones enclosed by sharp contours create an internal rhythm and emotional intensity. Scenes that initially appear static acquire a sense of movement through contrasts of colour and geometric form.

At the same time, this visual dynamism does not disrupt the balance of the compositions. The people portrayed by the artist often appear immersed in moments of silence and contemplation. Against the energetic geometry surrounding them, they remain calm and focused. This contrast between the movement of the forms and the quietness of the figures gives the paintings much of their character.

The exhibition in Baku offers an opportunity to see how an artist who has spent many years working in the European art scene has maintained a connection with his cultural roots while continuing to develop his own voice in contemporary art.

In Imanzade's paintings, East and West do not appear as opposing worlds. They meet within the same artistic space, shaped by colour, geometry, memory and contemplation.