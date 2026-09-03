President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Captains Regent of San Marino

3 September 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of San Marino and convey my best wishes.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your responsible activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of San Marino."