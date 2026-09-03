Trump challenges Iran’s influence over Strait of Hormuz

3 September 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran has almost no ability to block the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the United States currently controls the strategic waterway and that large numbers of vessels, including oil tankers, continue to pass through the strait every day.

"We control the Strait of Hormuz right now. Many ships, including oil tankers, pass through there every day and every night," Trump emphasized.

According to the US president, Iran has so far been unable to take significant measures to disrupt maritime traffic through the key energy route.

Earlier, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC that more than 17 million barrels of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz on September 1. Before the conflict, the waterway accounted for around 25% of global oil trade and nearly 20% of liquefied natural gas shipments.

Meanwhile, tanker traffic through the strait has reportedly slowed. On Wednesday, only six cargo vessels passed through the waterway, five fewer than on Tuesday, September 1, according to Reuters, citing Kpler.

Preliminary figures showed that on September 2, two large gas carriers, two very large crude carriers, one Supramax-class vessel, and one Panamax-class tanker crossed the strait. Experts noted that the numbers could change, as some ships continue to operate with their transponders switched off.