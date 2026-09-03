Miley Cyrus drops her surname as she enters new musical era

3 September 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Miley Cyrus appears to be entering a new chapter in her career after dropping her surname and adopting "Miley" as her professional identity on social media and her official website.

The change became noticeable on August 31, when the singer changed her Instagram handle from MileyCyrus to Miley and shared a red-tinted image of herself captioned simply "MILEY." Her official website has also adopted the shorter name.

The move has sparked speculation that Cyrus is preparing a major rebrand ahead of new music. She has not publicly explained whether "Miley" will become her permanent stage name, but the change coincides with the announcement of her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, which is scheduled for release on September 18, 2026.

Miley described the upcoming album as a deeply personal project centered on love and personal growth. In a recent interview with Wonderland magazine, she said the record reflects different stages of her life and explores both romantic love and the relationship she has developed with herself.

Her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, has also reacted positively to the change. He said he had always called his daughter simply "Miley" and described the decision as a natural progression for an established artist. He compared her move to iconic performers known by a single name, including Cher, Dolly Parton, Elvis and Prince.

Miley's latest move comes as she prepares for the release of Bass Persuades and two performances at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18. The changes to her public identity appear to mark the beginning of a new phase in her music career.