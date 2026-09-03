Ukraine signals 'serious momentum' in peace talks with Russia

3 September 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that "serious momentum" is expected in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow in the coming days.

"I’m not revealing any details for now, but stay tuned to the news - in the coming days, you will witness serious momentum in the peace negotiations," he said.

According to the minister, diplomacy should play an increasingly active role in efforts to end the conflict. Sybiha stressed that it would be impossible to make progress in the negotiations without U.S. involvement, adding that Washington maintains regular contacts with Kyiv.

On September 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and Ukraine must first reach an agreement with each other to resolve the conflict. He also noted that there is still a chance for a settlement.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held phone calls in recent days with representatives of the U.S. administration, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Meanwhile, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow. Western media linked his visit to efforts to revive the peace talks over Ukraine.