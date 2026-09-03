Yerevan does not consider Russian military base presence vital necessity, Pashinyan says

3 September 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The issue of the Russian 102nd Military Base in Armenia was not discussed during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"There were no discussions about the military base. We have never raised this issue during this period. It is not the case that we consider the presence of the 102nd Military Base in Armenia a vital necessity," Pashinyan noted during a briefing with journalists.

According to him, Armenia would not object if Russia decided to withdraw the base from the country.

"If Russia decides to withdraw the base from Armenia, we will not object. If they express a desire to remain, we are also ready to discuss that. But we have never raised this issue," Pashinyan added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Russia would leave Armenia "as early as tomorrow" if Yerevan decides that the military infrastructure is no longer needed.

"We are not going to impose anything on anyone. If the Armenian people want there to be some kind of Russian military presence nearby, we will stay, work and cooperate," Putin emphasized at a press conference in Bishkek.

The 102nd Russian Military Base has been stationed in Gyumri, northern Armenia, since 1995.